One Dead After Being Struck by a Train Near Sawyer Township

Carlton County, Minn. — In Carlton county, the sheriff’s office received a report of an accident involving both a vehicle and a train.

This happened around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, on Lammi Road and Hwy 210 in Sawyer Township.

According to the report, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train was traveling west bound.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Brock Hascall of Wright, Minn. crossed the tracks on Lammi Road being struck by the train.

The train and the vehicle both stopped a distance away from the intersection.

Hascall was pronounced dead at the scene. Hascall was the lone occupant in his vehicle.

There were no other reported injuries.

This remains an ongoing investigation.