Ru-Ridge Corn Maze Gears For Busy Fall Season

CARLTON, Minn. — On the far edge of Carlton, Minnesota lies a farm and a vision.

“The support from the community and friends it’s just incredible. Everybody’s just as excited as we are that we’re open again this year,” said Co-owner of Ru-Ridge Corn Maze Angela Line.

Returning for their seventh year, Angela Line and her family are once again opening Ru-Ridge Corn Maze, but it’s a little less corny than it sounds.

“We’re not really business people as far as that goes but Jeremy and I together managed to come up with an idea and then we both just kind of feed into it,” said Line. “I guess we get pretty creative.”

Between the farm-inspired playground, the animals, and the hayride that offers a gorgeous view of Ru-Ridge; every year, it’s the 8 acre corn maze attracts hundreds of people.

“We spend about half the year trying to figure out what kind of a theme we’re going to go with,” said Line. “This year we stuck with the farm. And then we just kind of plan it from there.”

But if it’s those late night fright’s you’re looking for. Fridays may be the day for you.

“We’re open Thursday and Friday evenings. Fridays is our flashlight Fridays group. We’re open until 10 come and bring your flashlights, sit by the fire, make s’mores,” said Line. “And then we’re open Saturdays and Sundays.”

And right next to Ru-Ridge Corn Maze the Haunted Shack will be opening soon in October.

In October, Ru-Ridge will offer haunted hayrides as well.

Both Ru-Ridge and the Haunted Shack will stay open through October.