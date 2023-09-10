UMD Soccer Captures First Win of Season

Scored three unanswered goals in second half

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD soccer team has entered the win column in 2023 after coming behind to defeat the Northern State Wolves 3-1.

Northern State struck first when Hannah Smith scored a goal 14 minutes into the match. Three minutes into the second half, Anna Tobias tied up the game on a penalty kick goal. Later in the half, Jackie Jares scored two more goals for the Bulldogs.

Later this week, UMD will travel to St. Cloud to take on St. Cloud State on Friday before returning to Malosky Stadium to host Minnesota Crookston on Sunday.