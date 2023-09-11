Benedictine Living Community Celebrates National Assisted Living Week

DULUTH, Minn. — Benedictine Living Community in Duluth is celebrating those who live and work in assisted living with a week full of fun events.

It is National Assisted Living Week and this year’s theme is “Season of Reflection” with events such as a cornhole tournament, dunk tank, special music, and barbeque throughout the week.

Benedictine is recognizing those who care for residents, but also the residents who live there.

A wellness director says it’s important to recognize that they are an assisted living community.

“It’s very important for everyone to just feel like their involved in community, just so that they’re not isolating and to be a part of a greater good. We always try to engage residents as much as we can to try to get together, enjoy themselves. Just kind of like family and home,” said Tracey Pavlatos, Wellness Director.

Benedictine Living Community also offers memory care, adult day services, short-term rehabilitation, and more. Go to their website for more information.