Flash Flood Impacts Parts of Duluth Monday Night

DULUTH, Minn. – A heavy downpour of rain over parts of Duluth late Monday evening led to flash flooding, impacting I-35 and other roadways in the Minnesota side of the Twin Ports.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the northern half of Duluth just before 10 p.m. Monday, September 11, 2023. It was to run until 1 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Monday evening’s rainfall was heavy in parts of the Twin Ports, especially on the north side of Duluth. Radar estimates were up to 4+ inches in this region. It didn’t take far to see rainfall totals drop quickly, with 1-inch estimates closer to the Can of Worms project.

Cameras with the Minnesota DOT showed flooding has occurred on I-35 around the Lake Avenue exit heading into the tunnels northbound around 10 p.m. Traffic was re-routed away from them until the water receded.

The National Weather Service adds at their 10 p.m. update that there was 3 to 6 inches of water on Arrowhead Road where Chester Creek flows. There was also side roads leading to Kenwood Avenue with several inches of water.

A view of flooding on I-35 near the Lake Avenue exit in Duluth around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023. Image from a Minnesota DOT camera. A view of flooding on I-35 between Lake Avenue and North 21st Avenue East in Duluth around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023. Image from a Minnesota DOT camera.