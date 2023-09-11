Four Former Bulldogs Skating at Canada’s National Team September Camp

The camp takes place in Thorold, Ontario from the 11th until the 16th.

THOROLD, Ontario.- UMD will be well represented at Canada’s National Team September Camp this week.

Former Bulldog defenseman Ashton Bell and Jocelyne Larocque as well as forward Élizabeth Giguère were selected to skate for the Land of the Maple Leaf.

This won’t be the first time the trio has put on the sweater for Canada though.

Bell and Larocque won Gold in 2022 together. Giguere on the other hand, suited up for Canada in the Rivalry Series game in 2022 and 2023.

The players will be joined by Bulldog All-American, Caroline Ouellette, who will be serving as an assistant coach for the camp.

Ouellette has won gold four times with team Canada.

