Memorial Blood Centers Encourages Donations On 9/11

MINNESOTA — Memorial Blood Centers is encouraging the community to honor those who lost their lives on September 11 by donating blood.

Memorial Blood Centers is calling Monday a day of service in remembrance of the tragedy 22 years ago.

According to MBC, blood donations still have not returned to pre-pandemic levels. The blood supply currently stands at a 5-day level, with Type-O especially needed.

