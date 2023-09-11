Proctor’s Nick Terhaar Commits to Play College Baseball at Iowa

Terhaar is currently rated as the 3rd player in Minnesota and 141st pitcher, according to Perfect Game.

PROCTOR, Minn.- He may not graduate until 2025, but current Proctor baseball player Nick Terhaar knows where he will be playing his college ball.

On Monday, Terhaar took to Twitter and announced his commitment to the University of Iowa.

He posted a 2.69 ERA with 22 strikeouts for the Rails last season.

Terhaar was also named 2nd team all-conference this past spring.