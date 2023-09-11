Pudge’s Pub Reopens Under New Management

SUPERIOR, Wis. — A longtime staple of East Superior is celebrating their grand reopening with a few changes.

Pudge’s is now under new ownership. For the last month they’ve been cleaning up the pub.

New at Pudge’s is a Bloody Mary bar and as part of their grand opening raffle prizes were drawn all day.

For Co-owner and Veteran Bartender Michaela Bistis, she’s excited for the opportunities that lie ahead.

“So, we’re looking to be hosting more events and being more hands-on with the community. Doing donations, bringing in more people, meeting more people that live around here,” said Bistis. “We don’t get much of a rowdy crowd here. It’s more the friendly neighborhood bar. A lot of people that come in have lived here their whole lives.”

With the grand reopening comes new hours for Pudge’s. They’re now open from noon to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturdays, and for the first time from 10 a.m. to midnight.