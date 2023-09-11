Spartans Begin Conference Play With Win Over Toppers

Haven't lost to Marshall since 2018

DULUTH, Minn.- In their first Lake Superior Conference game of the season, Superior’s volleyball team defeated Duluth Marshall in three sets.

This is third-straight year the Spartans swept the Hilltoppers. They also haven’t lost a game to Duluth Marshall since 2018.

Superior will now return to their home floor to face Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday night, followed by a road matchup against Duluth Denfeld on Thursday.