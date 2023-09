Superior Boys Soccer Shuts Out Hermantown for 4th Win of Season

The Spartans (4-2-1) will next be in action on Thursday at Duluth Denfeld.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior boys soccer team was back in the win column on Monday as they shut out Hermantown 2-0.

Superior was led by Spencer Kidd and Presley Bonneville, who each had a goal in the contest.

Hermantown (3-4) will look to bounce Tuesday at home against Duluth Denfeld.