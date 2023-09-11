The Northland Remembers Loss Of 9/11 By Climbing Stairs

Firefighters and others climb equivalent of 110 stories in Duluth

While lowered flags were a very visible way to remember 9/11 across the country, Monday in the Northland there was also a quieter, but just as serious way to honor those who died.

Inside the DECC in Duluth, several groups came together and repeatedly climbed up and down the stairs. When they were finished, they had methodically covered the equivalent of 110 stories, in recognition of their colleagues who bravely traveled the stairways of the Twin Towers twenty-two years ago.

Andrew Olson, of Duluth Firefighters Local 101, helped organize the event. He said 31 climbers came together from multiple places. That included Duluth and Superior Fire, the 148th Fighter Wing, and students from Lake Superior College.

Olson said everyone was united by service, sweat, and the promise to never forget those who perished that day.

“As firefighters we chose a life of service. That’s an oath we take, and it’s never known what that could mean,” said Olson.

“For 343 firefighters on September 11th, it meant the ultimate sacrifice. The stair climb is our way to say we’ll never forget,” Olson said.