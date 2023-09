UMD Women’s Hockey Lands at #4 in WCHA Coaches Preseason Poll

UMD will open the season on October 6th at home against Long Island University.

DULUTH, Minn.- The WCHA coaches preseason poll came out on Monday afternoon.

Coming in at number four is UMD, who received 33 points in the poll.

The Bulldogs are coming off their 3rd straight NCAA tournament berth and a 4th place finish in the WCHA.

UMD will open the season on October 6th at home against Long Island University.