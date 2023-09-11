UMD’s Walljasper Named NSIC Offensive Player of the Week

Scored six touchdowns in win over Northern State

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD Quarterback Kyle Walljasper has played a major part in both of the Bulldogs’ first two wins of the season, and members of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference are starting to take notice.

The redshirt sophomore has been named the NSIC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Northern State. In UMD’s 41-21 victory, Walljasper scored six total touchdowns (four passing, two rushing). Through the air, he completed eight of 12 passes for 140 yards. On the ground, he ran for 113 yards on 15 attempts.

In his first two games of the season, Walljasper has accrued 11 touchdowns (seven passing, four rushing), 175 passing yards and 259 rushing yards.

Walljasper and the Bulldogs will look to earn their third-straight win on Saturday as they face the University of Sioux Falls at Malosky Stadium.