UWS Students Honor Lives Lost On 9/11 With Flag Memorial

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Students at the University of Wisconsin-Superior campus are remembering the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

Every year the Young Americans for Freedom student organization hosts a flag memorial outside of the Yellowjacket Union. Almost 3,000 flags are placed each representing a life lost.

The president of the organizations tells us that his mother was pregnant with him on the day of the attacks. He says she talks about how she realized on that day the world she grew up in was going to be much different from the one she was bringing him into.

“That story has always kind of touched me, resonated with me. I think it’s important especially for us young people who many of us weren’t even alive at the time that the 9/11 attacks happened to remember it and to remember the tragedy of that day and the lives lost in it,” said Aidan Jones, President of the Young Americans for Freedom student organization.

The flag memorial will be up until Tuesday morning.