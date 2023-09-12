City Council Approves ‘Armored Rescue Vehicle’ For Duluth Police

DULUTH, Minn. — After years of trying, the Duluth Police department has officially been given the OK to purchase its own Armored Rescue Vehicle (ARV) instead of continuing to borrow Superior’s armored vehicle for the city’s most dangerous calls.

The council voted 8-0 Monday night to approve Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa to purchase the nearly $380,000 piece of equipment.

Ceynowa says the vehicle is specifically designed to protect police officers and the public from life-threatening situations, like armed standoffs and mass shootings.

Ceynowa says it’s all about being protected from weapons like AR-15s, while getting to the shooter safely to help deescalate and save lives.

Ceynowa released the following statement to FOX 21 Tuesday:

“The Duluth Police Department is excited to be able to move forward with the acquisition of an Armored Rescue Vehicle. We would like to thank the council for unanimously approving this life-saving purchase at last night’s council meeting. Additionally we extend our appreciation to the mayor and city administration who supported this project and our community who took the time to learn about why this tool is necessary. The order for this specialized piece of equipment will be made this year and funded by current police budget savings. We anticipate taking delivery of this vehicle at the end of 2024.”

