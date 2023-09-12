Coffee Conversation: 10th Annual Light Duluth Teal Gala

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance is holding its 10th annual Light Duluth Teal Gala on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Ovarian Cancer Survivor and Light Duluth Teal Gala Chair Kristine Greer joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about the gala.

The event also marks Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and will benefit MOCA’s ovarian cancer research and programs.

Onsite will be a cocktail reception, games, basket raffle, silent and live auctions, dinner, an inspirational program and more.

The gala is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 5:30 – 9:30 pm at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

Click here for more information.