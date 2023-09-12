Former UMD Lineman Brent Laing Visits with Green Bay Packers
Laing took part in a workout with three other players but would not sign.
GREEN BAY, Wis.- Former UMD offensive lineman Brent Laing spent his Monday with the Green Bay Packers on a visit.
He’s been looking to latch on with a new team after being one of the final cuts in training camp by the New York Jets.
Laing previously worked out for the Indianapolis Colts on September 4th.