Former UMD Lineman Brent Laing Visits with Green Bay Packers

Laing took part in a workout with three other players but would not sign.

GREEN BAY, Wis.- Former UMD offensive lineman Brent Laing spent his Monday with the Green Bay Packers on a visit.

Laing took part in a workout with three other players but would not sign.

He’s been looking to latch on with a new team after being one of the final cuts in training camp by the New York Jets.

Laing previously worked out for the Indianapolis Colts on September 4th.