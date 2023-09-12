Prep Volleyball: Hermantown Improves to 5-0, Proctor Rallies Past Rock Ridge

The Hawks (5-0) will next host Hibbing on Thursday.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown volleyball team improved to 5-0 on Tuesday, defeating Greenway in straight sets.

The scores were 25-23, 25-16, and 25-18.

In other volleyball action, Proctor would rally after trailing two sets to one to defeat Rock Ridge in five sets.

The Rails (6-4) will make the short trek to Cloquet on Thursday.