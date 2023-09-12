Superior Man Gets 40-Year Sentence In Dismemberment Case
A Superior man has received the maximum sentence of 40 years in prison for murdering and dismembering his own friend.
Jacob Johnson, 37, shot Ricky Balsimo Jr., 34, of St Paul multiple times while driving together in the Twin Cities.
Court records said Balsimo was threatening other people in the vehicle with a knife before the shooting.
Police said Johnson then drove Balsimo’s body to the Twin Ports area where it was cut up, put into buckets and then dumped into Lake Superior near Grand Portage in July of 2021.
Two other accomplices from Duluth, 43-year-old Robert West and 33-year-old Tommi Hintz, are serving sentencing for helping dump Balsimo’s body into the lake.
September 12, 2023 (SAINT PAUL) — A Cook County court late yesterday sentenced Jacob Johnson to 40 years in prison for his role in the June 20, 2021 murder of Ricky Balsimo. Johnson was convicted on August 2, 2023 of two charges of 2nd-degree murder in connection with Mr. Balsimo’s death. The presumptive sentence in this case for intentional 2nd-degree murder under the Minnesota sentencing guidelines was 366 months, but the State asked for the statutory maximum of 480 months based on aggravating factors that included Johnson’s dismembering and concealing Mr. Balsimo’s body, and the Court agreed.
“I am pleased to see the Court hold Jacob Johnson fully accountable for the severity and cruelty of the crime he committed. My thoughts continue to be with Mr. Balsimo’s family and loved ones. Not even the maximum penalty under law can bring Ricky Balsimo back to them, but I hope this sentence brings them some measure of accountability,” Attorney General Ellison said.
Jacob Johnson shot and killed Mr. Balsimo in Saint Paul following a dispute while traveling in a vehicle. Following the shooting, Johnson transported Mr. Balsimo’s body to Superior, Wisconsin, where he enlisted the help of Robert Thomas West in concealing and dismembering Mr. Balsimo’s body. After Mr. Balsimo’s body was dismembered and placed in several buckets and a tote, West transported it to Grand Portage and dumped it into Lake Superior.
Two other defendants in the murder of Mr. Balsimo have already been convicted and sentenced. On February 8, 2023, a Cook County jury convicted Robert Thomas West of one count of being an accessory after the fact to murder and one count of interference with a dead body. Criminal charges against West are still pending in Wisconsin. Another defendant, Tommi Hintz, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding an offender after the fact. West was sentenced to 15 years (180 months) and Hintz was sentenced to five years’ probation on August 29, 2023.
Attorney General Ellison’s office accepted and prosecuted the case upon the request of Cook County Attorney Molly Hicken under Minnesota Statutes Sec. 8.01, which provides, “Upon request of the county attorney, the attorney general shall appear in court in such criminal cases as the attorney general deems proper.” County Attorney Hicken worked closely with Assistant Attorney General Daniel Vlieger in this successful prosecution.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Laboratories, the Douglas County, Wisconsin District Attorney’s Office, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, the Superior, Wisconsin Police Department, and the Duluth Police Department all assisted in the investigation. Crossmon Consulting, a search-and-rescue operation, worked without charge to find Mr. Balsimo’s remains, along with St. Louis County Dive and Rescue.