Superior Man Gets 40-Year Sentence In Dismemberment Case

A Superior man has received the maximum sentence of 40 years in prison for murdering and dismembering his own friend.

Jacob Johnson, 37, shot Ricky Balsimo Jr., 34, of St Paul multiple times while driving together in the Twin Cities.

Court records said Balsimo was threatening other people in the vehicle with a knife before the shooting.

Police said Johnson then drove Balsimo’s body to the Twin Ports area where it was cut up, put into buckets and then dumped into Lake Superior near Grand Portage in July of 2021.

Two other accomplices from Duluth, 43-year-old Robert West and 33-year-old Tommi Hintz, are serving sentencing for helping dump Balsimo’s body into the lake.

For the full news release from the Office of the Minnesota Attorney General, see below: