Superior Street Reopen After Closing Due To Monday Night Flash Flood

UPDATE (September 12, 2:30 p.m.) — Superior Street has reopened according to Downtown Duluth. The street was closed due to major erosion from a flash flood Monday night.

ORIGINAL POST:

DULUTH, Minn. — Superior Street in Downtown Duluth is closed due to the flash flood that happened Monday night.

A press release from the City says about 1,000 cubic yards of material washed out onto the road making it impassable. The rain caused significant erosion within the First Avenue East construction zone.

Superior Street is closed at Lake Avenue and Second Avenue East with detour signs for drivers to see.

The press release says the damage could delay the reopening of First Avenue East.

Superior Street is expected to reopen by the end of the day Tuesday.