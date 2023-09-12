Superior’s Doug Trentor Named NFHS Coaches Association Girls Hockey Coach of the Year
Trentor is coming off a season in which he helped lead the Spartans to their first state tournament in 17 years.
SUPERIOR, Wis.- Superior girls head coach Doug Trentor has been named the NFHS Coaches Association Girls Hockey Coach of the Year.
Superior would finish as the WIAA Division 1 state runner-up with an overall record of 20-6.
Trentor is entering his fourth season at the helm for Superior this upcoming season.