Superior’s Doug Trentor Named NFHS Coaches Association Girls Hockey Coach of the Year

Trentor is coming off a season in which he helped lead the Spartans to their first state tournament in 17 years.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Superior girls head coach Doug Trentor has been named the NFHS Coaches Association Girls Hockey Coach of the Year.

Trentor is coming off a season in which he helped lead the Spartans to their first state tournament in 17 years.

Superior would finish as the WIAA Division 1 state runner-up with an overall record of 20-6.

Trentor is entering his fourth season at the helm for Superior this upcoming season.