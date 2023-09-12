UMD Football Aims for First Win Against Sioux Falls Since 2013

If the Bulldogs knock off the Cougars on Saturday, head coach Curt Wiese would accomplish win number 100 at UMD.

DULUTH, Minn.- When UMD football takes the field this weekend, they won’t just be playing a game against Sioux Falls. They’ll also be honoring the military as they have their 10th annual Military Appreciation Day game.

The Bulldogs once again partnered up with Operation One Voice, which is a non-profit that raises funds for children and families of wounded and fallen Special Operations Forces.

On the field, UMD is looking for their first win against Sioux Falls since 2013.

Head Coach Curt Wiese, who’s on the verge of win number 100, says it’s going to take extra preparation this week in order to get the win.

“It’s a team that we haven’t had a lot of success against over the last eight seasons. We’re going to make sure heading into this week we are prepared as we were the first two weeks. Take every opponent extremely serious. We look forward to a good crowd at Malosky Stadium for the military game. We know that our guys will be up for this football game regardless of the opponent and we have a lot of respect for Sioux Falls,” said Wiese.

When game planning for the Cougars, members of UMD see some similarities between the two teams.

“We’re excited for them to come to town. We’re excited to play them and they’re pretty similar to our offense. So we feel like throughout all fall camp going against our offense, we’re already somewhat prepared for this game. Just getting into film and hopefully coming out on top,” added graduate defensive back Tim Pokornowski.

Kickoff is set for 2 PM on Saturday at Malosky Stadium.