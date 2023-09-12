UMD Women’s Hockey Talks Changes at WCHA Media Day

UMD replaces a number of players this upcoming season and even have some changes on the coaching staff.

DULUTH, Minn.- The WCHA held their annual media day on Tuesday.

Among the topics discussed for UMD was the number of changes they have gone through this off-season.

Not only do they replace a number of players but they have some new faces on the coaching staff as well.

Head Coach Maura Crowell says it’s been fun being able to coach and work with the newcomers.

She also credits her leaders in Mannon McMahon, Nina Jobst-Smith, and Clara Van Wieren for helping those new faces transition in the program.

“They’ve done a fantastic job of welcoming people, setting the standard and really showing the way. How we do things on the ice, off the ice. They spend a lot of time together away from the rink to establish how you bring people together. They do it really organically because they genuinely really like each other. Anybody that’s around our team really picks up on that and feels that way and I really credit those leaders for contuining our tradtions and keeping our culture healthy and strong,” said Crowell.

UMD opens the season on October 6th at home against Long Island University.