Video: Flash Flooding In Duluth Creates Muddy Mess Downtown

DULUTH, Minn. – Flash flooding Monday night in parts of Duluth sent piles of sand, dirt and other materials from nearby construction onto East Superior Street.

The National Weather Service said 2 to 6 inches of rain fell fast on parts of Duluth.

All that water sent 1,000 cubic yards of sand, rock and dirt from construction on First Avenue East down to Superior Street in piles.

The city shut down the street for much of the day Tuesday so the contractor could bring in crews and heavy machinery to remove all the debris.

“The microclimate situation happens quite a lot throughout Duluth. Myself personally, I haven’t seen a lot of it with rain. It happens with snow, but because of that, it was a little bit of a shock because it was just so, so localized,” said Geoff Vukelich, maintenance operations manager for the city of Duluth.

The city said First Avenue East’s construction project could be delayed because of the flooding damage. Inspectors will figure that out by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, city crews are also grading gravel alleys that got washed out by water.