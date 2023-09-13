15 Former Bulldogs Eligible for Inaugural PWHL Draft

The 15 round draft begins on September 18th at noon.

DULUTH, Minn.- The newly formed PWHL announced the players eligible for their inaugural draft on Wednesday.

A total of 15 former Bulldogs could hear their name called on September 18th.

The forwards eligible include Sydney Brodt, Michela Cava, Demi Crossman, Elizabeth Giguere, Gabbie Hughes, and finally Katerina Mrazova.

So six UMD forwards eligible and the same can be said for the defenders.

Those players are Ashton Bell, Catherine Daoust, Maggie Flaherty, Jessica Healey, Jocelyn Larocque, and lastly Sidney Morin.

To round out the Bulldogs there are three goaltenders on the board.

They are Maddie Rooney, Blanka Skodova, and Emma Soderberg.

