Coffee Conversation: Zeitgeist ‘Spirit of the Times’ Annual Fundraiser

DULUTH, Minn. — Zeitgeist will hold its annual Spirit of the Times fundraiser on Superior Street in the form of a block-style party on Friday, September 15.

Zeitgeist Executive Director Tony Cuneo joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about the event and its purpose.

Onsite will be live music and entertainment, local creative talent throughout the evening, unique silent and live auction items, and food & craft cocktails from Zeitgeist Restaurant & Bar.

The event is indoor/outdoor style and will take place at the Zeitgeist Arts Building and the block of Superior Street in front of it from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm.