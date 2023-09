CSS Men’s Soccer Falls Short at Home to Concordia 2-1

CSS (1-4) will next play at Bethel on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica men’s soccer team would battle with Concordia on Wednesday, ultimately falling short 2 to 1.

Keegan Chastey would have the lone goal for the Saints.

