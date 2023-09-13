Duluth School Board Candidates on the Issues

Referendum and School Resource Officers are election issues.

Wednesday, the public had a chance to hear from Duluth School Board candidates in their own forum.

In the city-wide At-Large race, incumbent Alanna Oswald and challenger Stephanie Williams discussed their views.

Both candidates said they support the school referendum directed toward technology investment as pandemic relief funds end.

However, they disagreed on the use of School Resource Officers.

Oswald supports their use, but Williams does not think they receive the proper training.

In the open District 3 race, it is Henry Banks and Loren Martell vying for the position.

Banks said he supports the school referendum, but Martell said he does not.

Both said they do support the use of School Resource Officers.

The candidate forums continue Thursday at The Garden, and the public is encouraged to attend.

Thursday starts with the Duluth City Council At-Large race at 10:30 a.m.

The candidate forums are a joint effort by the Duluth News Tribune and the Duluth Chamber of Commerce.