Former Bulldog Jackson Cates Signs PTO with New York Islanders

Cates has spent the last three seasons in the Philadelphia Flyers organization.

ELMONT, N.Y.- Former UMD center Jackson Cates will get a chance to join the New York Islanders for the upcoming season.

Cates has been brought into camp for a professional tryout.

He’s spent the last three seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, splitting time with the pro team and their AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Cates has tallied a goal and an assist in 20 NHL career games.

He’ll join another former Bulldog in Karson Kuhlman at the Islanders training camp.