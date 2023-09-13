Fudge For Troops Promotion At Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Throughout September

DULUTH, Minn. — The gift of fudge will be sweet for our troops during the holidays, and you can help.

It may be a little soon for some of us to think about the holidays, but Rocky Mountain Chocolate owners Debbie and Michael Bolen say the time is now.

For every pound of fudge purchased, the owners will match a pound and send it to our troops for the holidays. They want to show our service men and women how much they are appreciated. To be ready in time, the orders must be placed in September. The promotion is a win for everyone.

“Well, when the troops get this package of fudge in the mail it gives them a little connection to back home and it helps them remember they aren’t alone. That they are connecting to people. They’re doing this for the people back home and that we are thinking of them too,” said Andrea Flinner, Shift Lead at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.

The cooking begins in November and continues throughout the month with Blue Star Mother’s and troop chaplains distributing the fudge. The chocolate store mails 400 to 600 pounds of fudge each year.