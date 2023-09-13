Grand Rapids/Greenway’s Mercury Bischoff Makes College Commitment to MSU-Mankato

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn.- Grand Rapids/Greenway standout Mercury Bischoff may have two more years with the Lightning to go.

But on Wednesday, she announced her next step in her hockey career, committing to Minnesota State-Mankato for the 2025-2026 season.

Bischoff has been skating for the Lightning since she was in 7th grade.

Over the course of four seasons, she’s stuffed the stat sheets with 234 points.

Just last year, Bischoff, who was captain of the team, had 44 goals and 29 assists.

The year before, she had one more point which totaled to 49 goals and 25 assists.