Larson, Reinert Square Off In First Public Mayoral Debate Ahead Of Nov. Election

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s mayoral candidates were side-by-side Wednesday for their first candidate forum ahead of the general election Nov. 7.

The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce and the Duluth News Tribune are behind the forum.

The mayoral race between incumbent Emily Larson and Roger Reinert is clearly the top of the closely watched races in Duluth, among council and school board seats.

Here’s listen of a portion of their opening statements:

“As mayor, I created and led a streets program that has increased streets reconstruction 850 percent. Since taking office, as mayor, I have added 1,700 new units of housing, which is more than has been created in that same time period for decades. We have decreased crime citywide 22 percent. We have decreased greenhouse gases 32 percent. And we are in our fourth straight record year of private investment in this community,” Larson said, in part, during her opening statement.

“I’m running for mayor because, like many of you, I just think it’s time for something different. It’s time that we expect more and do better with our core city services like streets, utilities, public safety, our neighborhood parks and community centers, engaging our residents. And I’m running because we haven’t had a truly meaningful election since 2007. That was Don Ness and Charlie Bell. Four years ago, two-thirds of Duluthians did not even vote in the mayoral election. That’s not healthy for democracy, nor is it healthy for Duluth. I come to this role with public sector, private sector and military leadership experience that I think is relevant,” Reinert said, in part, during his opening statement.

Larson and Reinert answered 10 questions within an hour forum Wednesday, with opening and closing statements, one-minute answers and opportunities for rebuttals.

Questions revolved around the city’s budget and taxes, parks, public safety, the future of downtown, housing and workforce needs.

Larson and Reinert were also asked why believe they’re fit for the job. Here are their one-minute responses:

“We’re very different candidates. We get along well, we like each other and we know each other. We’re very different. Here’s how we’re different: I am not here to air a campaign of grievances. I am here to help us find solutions to move forward. I am here with a track record and experience and relationships that people are on record with me as advancing. I am here to make progress happen and to ensure we are not going back. My work as a mayor has always been grounded in the hope and opportunity of this community. It has always been focused on long term stability. You as a community are not hiring an interim mayor. And you are not hiring an adjunct mayor. You are hiring a long term leader to be the CEO of your community. We have very different details. We have very different successes. And we have a very different leadership style. I do not lead from the front. It is we not me — always, every day,” Larson explained.

“I will say that how we campaign is reflective of how we serve. You’ve not seen me referencing Mayor Larson. And what we talked about, I invite you to go look at all of our socials, I don’t use the word opponent. I am also running. I don’t find that to be helpful. It’s divisive. It feels like confrontational. It is healthy for us to have meaningful choice. And we’ve not had that in 16 years. And a mayor’s race, we filled this room, because we have two strong, viable candidates. And I think that is a good thing for our community. And so through the rest of this campaign isn’t that even as it gets more heated, it feels like it gets a little a little bit spicier, you can continue to see that for me and from our campaign. And I get mental cue from one end of the community to the other. I’ve sat with you have listened, I’ve taken notes, those five big issues have come from you. They’re not a list of complaints. They’re not something that I’ve made up. There’s something that I’m giving voice to and reflecting and we’re seeing it reflected in the activities going on in our community right now,” Reinert said.

For the full video of the mayoral forum, click here and scroll down the article to watch.