DULUTH, Minn. — The southbound lane on Garfield Avenue will temporarily close Thursday morning.

MnDOT says the closure is needed for the deck pour of the overpassing bridge, passing over the current ramp that takes traffic to Superior and onto the Blatnik Bridge.

The closure will occur from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Go to MnDOT’s website for more information on the Twin Ports Interchange project.