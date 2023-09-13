UMD Men’s Hockey Ranked 5th in NCHC Preseason Poll

The Bulldogs will open the season at home on October 7th against Michigan Tech.

DULUTH, Minn.- The NCHC preseason poll was released on Tuesday.

UMD finds themselves at fifth after receiving a total of 123 points and one first-place vote.

The Bulldogs would end last season with the same ranking as they posted an overall record of 16-20-1 and a 10-14 record in the NCHC.

UMD fell to SCSU in the NCHC Playoffs to close out the 2022-2023 campaign.

