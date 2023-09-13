UMD Volleyball Opens NSIC Conference Play with Trip to North Dakota

All-time, the Bulldogs have never lost a game to either the Marauders or the Beavers.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD volleyball team has put the in-season tournament portion of their schedule in the rear-view mirrow and now they get ready for conference play.

The Bulldogs had an overall successful Up North tournament last weekend, winning three of their four contests.

This weekend though they’ll have to board the bus to North Dakota to take on UMary and Minot State.

And if they want to keep it that way, head coach Jim Boos says his team needs to do this.

“This weekend’s results weren’t necessarily dictated on who we were playing. It was more dictated on what we were doing either well or not well. So really our focus remains taking care of things on our side of the net, running things at the level we expect them to be run and really focusing on the connections, the timings, and tempos of our offense. Which have had moments of looking really good but also moments where it hasn’t looked really good. So that’s something we have to continue focusing on regardless of the opponent on the other side,” said Boos.

UMD will first play UMary on Friday at 6 PM.