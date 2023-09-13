UMD Women’s Hockey Names Justin Grant as 3rd Full-Time Assistant Coach

Grant joins the Bulldogs after spending the last two seasons as the goalie coach at St. Thomas.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey program added their 3rd full-time assistant coach on Wednesday.

Justin Grant joins the Bulldogs after spending the last two seasons as the goalie coach at St. Thomas.

He’s also spent time as the goalie coach for the Bethel men’s program.

Grant has ties to the Twin Ports as he played collegiately at Northland College.