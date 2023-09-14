C-E-C Edges Out Greyhounds, Win Streak at Five

Lumberjacks 6-2 on 2023 season

DULUTH, Minn.- The Cloquet-Carlton-Esko Lumberjacks have now won five games in a row after defeating Duluth East 2-1 Thursday.

In the first half, the Greyhounds struck first with a goal from Jack Whitehill. However, the Lumberjacks evened the score before halftime as Brody Dushkin scored on a header off a corner kick. C-E-C broke the stalemate in the second half to seal the victory at Ordean Field.

Thursday’s win puts the Jacks at 6-2 overall. Meanwhile, Duluth East stands at an even 3-3-3. C-E-C will look to extend their streak on Saturday against Grand Rapids at Superior. That same day, the Greyhounds will travel to Moorhead to avenge last year’s 4-2 loss.