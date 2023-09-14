City Of Duluth Crews Repairing 3 Water Main Breaks In Spirit Valley Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. — City of Duluth crews are repairing 3 water main breaks in the Spirit Valley Neighborhood.

The City says water has been turned off on North 56th Avenue West to North 59th Avenue West from Roosevelt Street to Main Street, including the dead-end water main below Main Street on South 57th Avenue West and South 58th Avenue West.

It is unknown how long the repairs will take.

The City says the operations crew is working to restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see the utility outages map, click here.