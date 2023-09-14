Coffee Conversation: Return of the 38th Annual Chester Bowl Fall Fest

DULUTH, Minn. — The 38th Annual Chester Bowl Fall Fest is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm, with a rain date of Sunday, Sept. 17.

Chester Bowl Improvement Club Executive Director Dave Schaeffer joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about the event and its purpose.

Fall Fest is a regional craft festival and a celebration of community and the change of seasons. It features over 130 vendors, live music, and activities for families and children.

Suggested donations will be accepted at the entrance to support Chester program scholarships for kids and families who need financial support to participate in the winter skiing and snowboarding program and/or summer camp.

The public is highly encouraged to use the free shuttle buses that will run continuously from the University of Minnesota Duluth Parking Lot B, located at the intersection of College St. and University Drive.

