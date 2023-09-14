Hibbing Man Sentenced To 8.5 Years For Girlfriend’s Death

A Hibbing man who admitted to killing his girlfriend in 2022 will spend the next 8.5 years in prison for the crime

In August, Eric James Jarvis, 47, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection to the death of 43-year-old Kari Jo Petrich.

Police arrested Jarvis in June of 2022 after he called 911 about the woman’s death.

When police arrived, Petrich was found dead on the floor of the apartment.

Jarvis told investigators they were constantly fighting, and she may have not moved from the floor for more than 24 hours.