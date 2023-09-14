Local Domestic Violence Shelter Asking For Winter Gear Donations

DULUTH, Minn. — As the weather starts getting colder, a domestic violence survivor shelter in Duluth is asking for the community’s help by donating.

Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center serves 7 counties in northern Minnesota providing services to more than 15-hundred people annually.

The shelter is asking for people to donate by going through their Amazon Wishlist. The Wishlist includes socks, hats, coats, sweatpants, winter gear, as well as hard bottomed shoes like Crocs.

Safe Haven says they rely heavily on the community’s help.

“I think it’s been really great to see members of our community kind of really rally together to provide those needs to folks who maybe have less than they need to have. We have a couple few really great donors who are just good at checking clearance aisles and sales and maybe utilizing their credit card points to buy donations versus for their one needs,” said Jaci Christiansen, community engagement coordinator for Safe Haven.

The Amazon Wishlist is located on Safe Haven’s website. You can also donate cash or checks to help as well.