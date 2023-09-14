Love Gala to be Held Thursday

DULUTH, Minn. — Being a foster parent can be difficult. Oftentimes, the caregivers need support, a break, or even just someone to talk with. That’s where Duluth-based “New Hope for Families” steps in to help.

The non-profit started in 2019. It’s all about creating a supportive community for all adoptive and foster children and families. Thursday night, New Hope for Families will hold its annual Love Gala fundraiser at Pike Lake Golf and Beach Club.

There are 40 foster families currently with the organization. Therese Gruba, the co-founder of New Hope for Families said, “We need more families, and we need support for these families, and so I think the biggest reward for me along the way has been that my husband and I got licensed and since that time we’ve taken in 20 foster children into our home.”

Co-founder Therese Gruba tells us that, on average, foster parents only last in that position for a year and a half. Gruba is hopeful the support of New Hope for Families will help keep foster families together longer and help support current foster families to take in more children in need of a forever home.