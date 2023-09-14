New Partnership Announced To Fund DECC Arena’s Ice Facility

DULUTH, Minn. — A new partnership between the City of Duluth and the DECC has temporarily resolved an issue with making skating ice at the arena.

The ice facility was closed down in March because it was determined to be unsafe and too old for repairs.

It has been a host to many youth hockey tournaments and figure skating competitions which drives Duluth’s economic impact through hotels, restaurants, and retail when families are in town during the winter months.

$200,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding will keep the ice going for the next 3 years.

“I think the biggest impact is on the families and the people who have kids in sports. And I can say this from a personal standpoint that my kids in soccer and that’s half our year goes to these sports. And so, to have something this scary come up, it helps bring a little stability into a lot of people’s lives,” said Dan Hartman, executive director of the DECC.

The agreement still needs to be approved by the City Council. The ice plant does not affect the ongoing operations of AMSOIL Arena or the Duluth Curling Club.