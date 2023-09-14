One Dead After Car/Motorcycle Crash in Mahtowa Township

MAHTOWA TOWNSHIP — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash between a motorcycle and a car Wednesday night in Mahtowa Township.

According to a press release, on Wednesday, September 13 at 9:10 PM, the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash between a motorcycle and a passenger car at the intersection of County Road 61 and County Road 4 in Mahtowa Township.

Carlton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded along with members of Essentia Moose Lake EMS, Mahtowa Fire Department, Blackhoof Fire Department and the Barnum Fire Department.

Deputies learned an adult male was driving a passenger car and was turning south onto County Road 61 from County Road 4. When the passenger car entered the intersection, a motorcycle traveling north on County Road 61 struck the passenger car.

An adult male was operating the motorcycle. This male was fatally injured.

The male in the passenger car sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by EMS.

There were no other passengers in the passenger car or on the motorcycle.

The male operating the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office also received assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol, Life Link III and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol. Names are being withheld until the next of kin are notified.