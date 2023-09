Prep Volleyball: Cloquet & Esko Earn Straight Set Victories at Home

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Cloquet volleyball team picked up their 8th win of the season on Thursday, defeating Proctor at home, 3-0.

The Lumberjacks were led by Ava Carlson, who had 23 kills in the contest. Carlson will need one more for her 1,000th career kill.

In other volleyball action, Esko would sweep Barnum 3-0 on their home floor.