Downtown Duluth’s 7 West Taphouse Becoming Blue Rock Grill

DULUTH, Minn. — A couple of familiar names on the local food and beverage scene are going through a transition.

The 7 West Taphouse on Duluth’s Superior Street will soon be the Blue Rock Grill.

The location is being remodeled and getting ready to be the new location for the grill that had been operating up by the Miller Hill Mall. Rick Lampton owns both of them. He said COVID and a few other things kept the Grill on the hill from really taking off. And he said the 7 West location needed a boost and a fresh look. It is the kind of change that makes Lampton almost giddy.

“Well, my favorite thing is building restaurants. So, even the slight changes it’s like I’m down here every you know once or twice a week just okay what else can I do to make it unique and make people remember it and give them a great experience. You know and try to have enough for a wide variety of people and not just be single minded on what you think they should have and still do what you want to do and create things, but you know be flexible and we don’t mind change,” said Lampton.

Rick said they will be combining much of the best of the previous Blue Rock Grill with more space and food and beverage options at what will soon be the former 7 West Taphouse location.

Rick says they’re getting near the finish line with the changes, and the re-opening will be October 9th.