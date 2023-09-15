Duluth Central Exhibit Reception At The Depot

DULUTH, Minn. — After several historic items from Duluth’s Central High School were auctioned off this past summer. Duluth Central Alumni Association was able to salvage many of the items from the auction for all to enjoy.

Those artifacts became part of an exhibit honoring the school. Even though the school has been closed down since 2011 the Duluth Central pride continues within graduates. Some who graduated as far back as 1949.

“It’s sad to see that there is no central high school because there’s such a great history. A history that people have spread out throughout the entire world and done great things. From scientists, people from NASA, medal of honor winners, teachers, social workers; whatever it might be they spread out across the whole country,” said Gary Doty, Duluth Central High School graduate, former mayor.

If you missed the closing ceremony, there’s still a week left to visit.