Duluth’s Arbor Day Shines Light On Public Orchards

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s apple picking season, or at least it is in sixteen different parks around Duluth.

As part of Duluth’s Arbor Day, the Duluth Parks and Recreational team is informing the public about public orchards. There are twelve different varieties of apples within the 16 parks with public orchards. And one park even has a cherry orchard.

“Around 10-12 years ago our park’s maintenance crew decided that we were going to plant some apple trees within our park spaces to beautify the space. But also give folks the opportunity to enjoy apples,” said Megan Lidd, recreation specialist for City of Duluth Parks and Recreation.

Arbor Day is usually celebrated in April, but in the Northland the ground is usually still frozen. The city’s park and rec team will be working on planting more trees Friday.