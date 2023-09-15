Ground Breaking for New Senior Apartment Complex in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Duluth broke ground on a new senior apartment project Friday.

Skyridge Flats will be a 70 unit apartment complex for seniors 55 and up.

The project will cost around 19 million dollars, with 14 million coming from Housing Infrastructure Bonds from Minnesota Housing.

The rest is funded through the Duluth HRA and the City of Duluth.

Each unit has one-bedroom and initial rent will start at $800 per month including utilities.

Seven units will be reserved for veterans experiencing homelessness.

“It’s very exciting, we had a market study done and it said, yes, absolutely we need housing that’s affordable for people that are getting older. And 55, I mean, people are still working so it’s work force housing, it’s a senior project,” said Jill Keppers, Duluth HRA Executive Director.

The complex will be across from the Harbor Highlands Community Center who partners with the YMCA, who hope to host programs for the senior residents once the complex is completed.

The building looks to be completed by the end of 2024.